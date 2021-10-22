Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 29.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

NASDAQ FDBC opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $284.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $70.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.97.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 13.79%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 147.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services.

