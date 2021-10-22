Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ) shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.19 and last traded at $59.19. 173,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 323,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.78.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.29.

