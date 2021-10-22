Financial Analysis: Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) versus Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Precipio and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precipio $6.09 million 8.80 -$10.63 million N/A N/A Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rapid Micro Biosystems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precipio.

Profitability

This table compares Precipio and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precipio -124.55% -55.13% -40.36% Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Precipio and Rapid Micro Biosystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precipio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Precipio presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 196.61%. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.63%. Given Precipio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Precipio is more favorable than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Precipio shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Precipio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems beats Precipio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc.is a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

