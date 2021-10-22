Financial Analysis: Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) vs. Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF)

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Telefónica and Internet Gold – Golden Lines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefónica 3 5 3 0 2.00 Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telefónica presently has a consensus price target of $3.40, suggesting a potential downside of 23.60%. Given Telefónica’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telefónica is more favorable than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Profitability

This table compares Telefónica and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefónica 22.73% 15.53% 3.19% Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Telefónica has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telefónica and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefónica $49.20 billion 0.51 $1.81 billion $0.59 7.54 Internet Gold – Golden Lines $2.49 billion 0.00 -$191.00 million N/A N/A

Telefónica has higher revenue and earnings than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Telefónica shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefónica shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Telefónica beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Company Profile

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

