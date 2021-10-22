Financial Survey: Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) vs. California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kimbell Royalty Partners and California Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 3 1 3.00 California Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.45%. California Resources has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.89%. Given California Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners -86.40% 3.75% 2.25% California Resources 263.47% 1,765.75% 111.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and California Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $90.48 million 10.18 -$159.45 million $0.91 16.73 California Resources $1.56 billion 2.31 $1.77 billion N/A N/A

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Summary

California Resources beats Kimbell Royalty Partners on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.1 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 442 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility, other third parties, and the grid. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

