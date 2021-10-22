First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,132 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 161,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.90% of First Financial worth $47,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THFF. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 92.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Financial during the second quarter worth about $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in First Financial by 20.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in First Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $556.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

