First Growth Investment Manager LP Purchases 800 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

First Growth Investment Manager LP boosted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. MongoDB comprises 0.4% of First Growth Investment Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Growth Investment Manager LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after acquiring an additional 391,701 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,629,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in MongoDB by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after acquiring an additional 298,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,933,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $506.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,148. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.70 and a beta of 0.64. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.51 and a 1 year high of $518.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.48, for a total transaction of $4,474,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,153 shares of company stock valued at $55,416,508. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

