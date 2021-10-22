First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total transaction of $8,625,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total transaction of $39,684,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,393 shares of company stock worth $577,611,123. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,102.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,855.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,812.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2,589.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,514.62 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

