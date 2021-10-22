First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 3,943 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 152,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after acquiring an additional 28,034 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $765,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $134.39 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.77 and a 12-month high of $137.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

