First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys New Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the 2nd quarter valued at $891,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S in the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,058,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,935,000.

DAPR opened at $31.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.86. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $31.18.

