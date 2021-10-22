First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average of $110.91. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

