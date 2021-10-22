First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 1,954 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,679,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK opened at $119.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.01. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $89.39 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.