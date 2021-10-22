First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 6,874 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,566,000 after buying an additional 54,390,034 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,082,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,187,000 after buying an additional 488,002 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,840,000 after purchasing an additional 834,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,415,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,044,000 after purchasing an additional 91,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.