First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 1,302 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,672,000 after buying an additional 110,752 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 530,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,119,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 524,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,026,000 after buying an additional 120,262 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,262,000 after buying an additional 31,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 273,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,504,000 after buying an additional 78,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average of $87.76. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.49 and a 12 month high of $91.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

