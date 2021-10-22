First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 525 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,581,000 after buying an additional 444,406 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,816,000 after buying an additional 90,911 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,228,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $355.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.29. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

