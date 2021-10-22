First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.94% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DJD stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.06.

