First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,159,534 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.41% of First Mid Bancshares worth $46,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.96. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $61.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

