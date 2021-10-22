First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Announces $12.80 Dividend

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) announced a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 12.80 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS:FBAK opened at $235.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.36. First National Bank Alaska has a 12-month low of $182.04 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.92.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.25 million for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

