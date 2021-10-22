First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.42.

FRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 6.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 13.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 184,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,664,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC opened at $214.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $122.73 and a 1 year high of $215.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.49.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.