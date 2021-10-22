First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has raised its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years.

NYSE:FAM opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

