First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has raised its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years.
NYSE:FAM opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $10.89.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
