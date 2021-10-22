First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $22.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.36% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

