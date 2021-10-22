First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $54.24 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $52.54 and a one year high of $57.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.91.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

