First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Trading Up 0.3%

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.90. Approximately 31,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 106,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGD. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth $40,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter worth $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 225.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

