First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $38.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 788,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.50% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $27,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

