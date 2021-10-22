First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 28.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

FIF opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $14.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,145 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $14,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

