First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:FTLB opened at $21.92 on Friday. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31.

