First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:FSD opened at $15.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $16.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

