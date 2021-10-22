First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) Trading Down 0.5%

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) fell 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $77.30 and last traded at $77.56. 26,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 51,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.96.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.14.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.