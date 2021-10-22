First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Trading 0.8% Higher

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70. 70 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 10.02% of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

