First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

LMBS stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769,962 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 14.02% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $955,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.