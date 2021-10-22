First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:LDSF)

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

LDSF opened at $20.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $20.59.

