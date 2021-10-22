First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

FMB stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 95,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.28% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

