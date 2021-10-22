First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 43.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,544. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $8.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,750,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $29,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

