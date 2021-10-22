First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

FMHI stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $57.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

