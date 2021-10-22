First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 52.4% over the last three years.

Shares of FPL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,898. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $6.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,459,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund were worth $8,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

