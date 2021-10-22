First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 52.4% over the last three years.
Shares of FPL opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $6.26.
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
