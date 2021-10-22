First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.81 and last traded at $29.81. Approximately 121,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,566% from the average daily volume of 3,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $3,030,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $3,031,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,515,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,031,000.

