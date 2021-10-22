First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by 44.4% over the last three years.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of FCT opened at $12.06 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $12.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,378,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $17,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.