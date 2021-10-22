First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by 44.4% over the last three years.
Shares of FCT opened at $12.06 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $12.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
