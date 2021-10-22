First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $47.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.95. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $48.31.

