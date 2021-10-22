First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of HYLS opened at $47.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.46. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $49.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 95.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.