First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $132.88 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $137.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.71.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

