First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $49.34 Million Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lowered its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,824,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the period. Liberty Global comprises about 17.3% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Liberty Global worth $49,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 246.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 215.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $129,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 50,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,750. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

