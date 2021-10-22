First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Invests $11.06 Million in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,535,727 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,056,000. Antares Pharma accounts for about 3.9% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 1.49% of Antares Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.9% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Antares Pharma by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Antares Pharma by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Antares Pharma by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Antares Pharma by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,427 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antares Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of ATRS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.69. 2,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,565. The stock has a market cap of $627.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.07 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 37.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.