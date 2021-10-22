Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Flagstar Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 2.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

FBC opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $56.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $20,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

