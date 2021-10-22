Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $52,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FBC opened at $55.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.87. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

