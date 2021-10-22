FLO Price Reaches $0.0418 on Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

