FLO Trading 19.6% Higher This Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

