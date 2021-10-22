Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) is Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,464 shares during the period. Floor & Decor accounts for 13.5% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned 2.13% of Floor & Decor worth $237,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FND traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.82. 1,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,456. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.24 and its 200-day moving average is $112.24. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $135.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,957,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,916 shares of company stock worth $37,267,526. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

