Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,430,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Flowers Foods worth $58,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,734,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,681,000 after acquiring an additional 527,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,009,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,024,000 after acquiring an additional 230,296 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,012,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,901,000 after acquiring an additional 181,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,915,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after acquiring an additional 122,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,908,000 after acquiring an additional 24,525 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

FLO stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.26. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

