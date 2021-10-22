Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of PDYPY opened at $98.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

